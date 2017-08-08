Prana brand CEO Scott Kerslake resigns

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced that Scott Kerslake, CEO of the company's Prana brand, intends to resign his position, effective August 18, in order to assume another leadership position in an adjacent industry.

Commenting on his departure, Tim Boyle, Columbia Sportswear Company's CEO said in a statement: "Scott has led Prana through a tremendous period of growth and created a solid brand platform and a strong team with tremendous potential. In addition, he has been an active member and positive influence within Columbia's corporate leadership team."

Scott Kerslake leaves Columbia Sportswear

The company said, Kerslake joined Prana as CEO in 2009 and engineered a strategy that enabled the brand to grow sales to 100 million dollars in 2014, when Columbia Sportswear Company acquired the brand. Since then, Prana brand sales have grown nearly 50 percent.

Outgoing Prana CEO Kerslake added: "Leading the Prana brand for the past 8 years, becoming a part of Columbia Sportswear Company's family of brands, and serving as a member of Columbia's leadership team have all been true highlights of my career.”

On the interim basis, Prana’s responsibilities will be led by CFO Mike Pogue and Vice President of Marketing Nancy Dynan. They will report to Doug Morse, Columbia's Senior Vice President of emerging brands & APAC.

Picture:Facebook/Prana