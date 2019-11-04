President of BLDWN Denim exits the company

﻿

Jonathan Crocker has left his role of president of BLDWN after two years with the company.

Crocker had originally joined the brand to help it re-position from a heritage denim brand to an American ready-to-wear brand. Under his direction, BLDWN released three ready-to-wear collections, for the Spring 2019, Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 seasons. The brand released both women's and men's collections each season.

BLDWN also opened its first physical retail location store under Crocker's direction. The opened a Los Angeles flagship in the Melrose Place shopping neighborhood this past summer.

Crocker stepped down from his role at the expiration of his contact with BLDWN on October 31, as WWD reported. He told the publication, "It’s been a distinct and sincere honor to have worked with Bldwn these last two years in defining the next chapter of the brand’s story. I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved and look forward to seeing the brand continue to grow and tell its story of modern American fashion.”