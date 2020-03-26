PrettyLittleThing CEO donates March salary to small firms affected by Covid-19

PrettyLittleThing founder and CEO Umar Kamani is donating his salary in March to support small businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Kamani said in an Instagram video: “It is important for me, as a human being, to recognise the current situation we find ourselves in and remind you all that I was once a small business owner who faced my own struggles and now, it is really important for me to help where I can whether that be through a donation or mentoring small businesses as they navigate through this extremely difficult time.

“I am extremely proud of the business that I have built with my amazing team and with the support and loyalty of our millions of customers and I want to do my little bit to show support to other businesses that are really struggling through no fault of their own.

“I would ask all businesses no matter how big or small to rally together and support each other through this time of need. It is so important now more than ever, I offer my support where I can.”

On Monday evening, prime minister Boris Johnson announced the immediate closure of all ‘non-essential’ stores in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown, though undoubtedly necessary, is expected to put even more pressure on many of the country's businesses who were already struggling in a difficult retail market.

According to experts from the Centre for Retail Research, as many as 20,620 UK stores could remain permanently shuttered after the lockdown is lifted .