Prévu founder Jake Hall passes away, tributes roll in

Jake Hall, the founder of menswear brand Prévu Studio and former The Only Way is Essex (Towie) star, has passed away aged 35. According to media reports, Hall died in a holiday villa in Majorca after “a tragic accident” that led to fatal head injuries.

Hall first garnered acclaim when joining the Towie cast in 2015. The same year he launched Prévu Studio, which was later sold to JD Sports in 2021 and acquired by Frasers Group 2022.

The brand later fell into administration in 2023 and Hall went on to launch a new fashion brand, ‘By Jake Hall’. This label fell into liquidation in 2025. Hall had since moved beyond fashion into the art world, and had become known for his paintings inspired by Majorca, where he grew up.

Members of both the fashion industry and Towie have shared condolences and tributes in light of Hall’s passing.

Alongside pictures, PrettyLittleThing boss Umar Kamani shared on social media that he would miss his friend, adding: “I looked up to you so much for so many reasons, I wish you knew how much I loved you, I really hope I showed you my love clearly.”

Kamani ended the message stating: “I hope you look down and see the love and adoration the world had for you, something I know you wanted so much yet you always had it. Light up paradise my friend, I love you so much.”

Celebrity fashion stylist E.J. King responded to Hall’s latest Instagram post to share memories of his time with the late designer, stating: “You live life with no regrets and so much freedom. You captivated people everywhere you went, your light brought so much brightness to a room.”