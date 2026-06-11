Primark appoints Lucy Slinger as chief financial officer

International fashion retailer Primark, founded in Ireland, has announced the appointment of Lucy Slinger as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Slinger will play a critical role in driving the long-term growth strategy of Primark as the business expands internationally and prepares to become a standalone entity. She joins the business from her previous role as deputy CFO of Sweden-based Ikea franchisee Ingka Group, which operates across 32 countries.

Strengthening leadership team for international expansion

Prior to her role at Ingka Group, Slinger spent more than two decades at UK-based energy company Shell in various senior finance leadership roles. Her experience includes financial reporting, corporate finance, group planning and appraisal, as well as serving as CFO of the global aviation business. Slinger brings expertise in finance transformation, operational and financial performance management, and strategic capital allocation across complex global businesses.

Following the appointment of Filip Ekvall as chief commercial officer (CCO) in March, Slinger further strengthens the leadership team of chief executive officer (CEO) Eoin Tonge.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lucy to Primark at such an important moment for the business,” said Tonge. “She brings deep financial expertise from large global organisations, alongside an impressive track record in disciplined investment and operational performance. As we accelerate our growth strategy and prepare for a standalone future, her leadership will be invaluable.”

Strategic growth and standalone future

Slinger expressed her enthusiasm regarding the transition, noting that the international fashion retailer is built on making great fashion accessible while continuing to drive quality and sustainability.

“I am excited to be joining Primark at such a pivotal point in its journey,” Slinger stated. “Primark is a unique business with a strong growth ambition and distinctive customer proposition. I look forward to working with Eoin and colleagues across the business as Primark continues to grow internationally and invest for the future.”

Founded in 1969, Primark has grown into an international retail operation with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US, and the Middle East. The retailer currently employs more than 80,000 colleagues and maintains a strong focus on physical brick and mortar stores to anchor high street shopping experiences.