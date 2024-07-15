Primark appoints new COO

Primark has appointed Nigel Jones as chief operating officer, the chain announced in a press release.

Jones previously worked at hospitality company Whitbread and retailer Tesco, where he gained experience in technology, supply chain and international operational activities. At Primark, he will be responsible for technology, supply chain, logistics and 'business transformation' as COO, according to the report.

“It is incredibly exciting for me to be joining such a recognised global retailer,” Jones said in the statement. “I have always been impressed by Primark’s continued growth and the impact it has as an industry leader. I look forward to leading a dynamic team and helping the business achieve its future growth ambitions.”

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.