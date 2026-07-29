Primark appoints new head for Germany and Austria

Daniel Schwarz is the new head for Germany and Austria at the Irish fashion discounter Primark. Schwarz will take over the position of head of sales on August 1, Primark announced on Wednesday. He will be responsible for the strategic development and operational business of the company in both countries.

The new head comes from within the company and brings more than 14 years of management experience from various positions within the business. Most recently, he was a commercial manager, responsible for commercial management and cross-functional coordination between the purchasing, marketing and store operations departments.

“He has successfully overseen important changes in recent years, demonstrating a deep understanding of our business,” said Lisa Shannon, retail director at Primark. “I am convinced that, together with our colleagues, he will consistently continue Primark's positive development.”

Sandra Luxem-Bremen, who was previously director of sales for Germany and Austria, is leaving the company “by mutual agreement” to pursue “new professional challenges”. She joined Primark from the German shoe retailer Deichmann just one and a half years ago, after Shannon had managed the two markets on an interim basis since June 2024.

At the end of May, Primark announced the appointment of a new managing director for the French market. Sylvain Darracq will take over the management of the market in October.