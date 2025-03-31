Primark CEO Paul Marchant steps down after probe into behaviour

Associated British Foods (ABF) has announced the immediate departure of Paul Marchant, chief executive of fashion chain Primark, following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman in a social setting.

Marchant acknowledged his error in judgment and admitted his actions fell short of ABF's expected standards. He has apologised to the individual involved, the ABF board, and Primark colleagues.

ABF reiterated its commitment to a safe, respectful, and inclusive work environment, emphasising that Primark operates with high ethical standards at all levels.

“I am immensely disappointed. At ABF, we believe that high standards of integrity are essential. Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long term,” said George Weston, chief executive of ABF.

Eoin Tonge, ABF finance director, will assume the role of interim Primark CEO, working with the brand's senior management and strategic advisory board. Joana Edwards, ABF group financial controller, will serve as interim ABF finance director.

The group's interim financial results will be released as scheduled on April 29, 2025.