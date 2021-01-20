Primark names Alice Macandrew as corporate affairs director

Primark has appointed Alice Macandrew to the newly-created position of corporate affairs director, effective immediately.

In a statement, the retailer said that Macandrew joins with the remit to develop a global corporate affairs team and strategy that will build and protect long-term value in Primark.

Macandrew is a highly experienced corporate affairs leader, previously group director for corporate affairs and communications for Thomas Cook from 2015 to 2019, and will be responsible for internal and external corporate communications at Primark.

Primark has tasked Macandrew with building an international corporate affairs team across current and future markets, as part of its ambitious international expansion strategies. Her role will see her working closely with Primark’s leadership team and its parent company ABF.

Paul Marchant, chief executive, Primark, said: “As we look towards the future and our continued international growth ambition, building trust and relationships with all of our stakeholders and customers has never been so important. I am delighted to welcome Alice to Primark and am confident that her leadership, experience and insight will be pivotal to placing Corporate Affairs at the heart of our business.”

Macandrew, added: “The upheavals of the past year have shown just how much customers love the Primark brand. I’m thrilled to be joining Paul and the team to work with our valued suppliers, employees and partners to bring more customers more amazing fashion at the prices they love on high streets around the world.”

Image: courtesy of Primark