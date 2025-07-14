Primark names new chief customer and digital officer

Budget retailer Primark has appointed Matt Houston as its new chief customer and digital officer. It is the first time the two functions will be merged.

Houston partially succeeds Michelle McEttrick, who had been serving as chief customer officer, a role that three years ago was newly created upon her appointment.

The decision to now merge the head of the customer and digital teams comes as Primark seeks to establish a “clear, consistent brand experience across all channels and customer touchpoints”, a press release noted.

Commenting on the move, interim chief executive officer, Eoin Tonge, said bringing together the roles would create “a stronger, more integrated function that will unlock new opportunities for the Primark brand and play a key role in driving our international growth”.

Up until now, Houston had held the role of group strategy and digital director at Primark, primarily overseeing the establishment of the retailer’s digital functions and leading the strategy of this department.

Among his tasks were relaunching a customer website and scaling Primark’s click and collect service, which is expected to have fully rolled out across all UK stores by the end of summer.

Houston said he was excited to step into this new dual role, which reflects a “great opportunity to strengthen how we show up as one brand across every touchpoint”.