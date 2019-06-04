Pringle of Scotland name head of menswear

Luxury Scottish knitwear brand Pringle of Scotland has named Giuseppe Marretta as its menswear design director.

Marretta, who previously worked at Giorgio Armani as head of design women’s knit and jersey, will debut his first collection for Pringle of Scotland during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Prior to Armani, Marretta was a junior designer at Italian luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna and acted as a consultant knitwear and jersey designer to Italian luxury labels such as Agnona, Corneliani and Brioni.

Pringle of Scotland chief executive Jean Fang said in a statement: “Menswear has already played such an iconic part of the brand and its history, and Giuseppe has the experience, knowledge and passion for knitwear to evolve this famous history for a contemporary audience, and the way men wear knitwear and premium essentials today.”

Commenting on his appointment, Marretta added: “I’m incredibly proud to join Pringle of Scotland. It is a company with one of the longest histories in the fashion industry, and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to evolve such a rich heritage into a contemporary brand.

"Pringle’s strong knitwear DNA is very much the heart of the brand, as well as the heart of my design passion. I’m honoured to be able to contribute to the next chapter of Pringle history.”