Privé Revaux appoints Maureen Cavanagh as SVP of global sales

Privé Revaux, the US-based brand acquired by Safilo in February 2020, has appointed Maureen Cavanagh as senior vice president of global sales, effective April 2021.

In her role, the company said, Maureen will provide leadership and strategic direction to the global sales function and help drive growth as Privé Revaux continues to expand into new international regions and markets.

Commenting on Cavanagh’s appointment, David Schottenstein, founder and CEO of Privé Revaux said: “Maureen’s extensive experience in building high-performing sales teams and developing lasting customer relationships are critical to our future growth as we forge into new markets and continue expanding our global footprint.”

Cavanagh has over 25 years of optical experience spanning from Johnson Johnson Vision Care to mostrecently Essilor of America for the past 15 years, where she held senior executive positions including president of Nassau Vision Group, vice president of retail and board director of Essilor International.

She is also a certified optician by the American Board of Opticianry and past president of the Optical Women’s Association in the US.

“This year has been an extremely tough year for everyone, and Privé Revaux has certainly not been immune to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Our entire industry has been forced to change and adapt, but Safilo and Privé Revaux have weathered the storm with remarkable resilience,” added Cavanagh.