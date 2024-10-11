Proenza Schouler appoints new CEO

Shira Suveyke Snyder will be the new chief executive officer (CEO) of American fashion brand Proenza Schouler, according to a press release to FashionUnited. As of Wednesday, October 16, the manager will succeed Kay Hong, who has held this position since 2018 and will remain on the board of directors.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Shira to Proenza Schouler. Shira is a world-class executive who instinctively understands our vision for the brand’s evolution in the years ahead,” said Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, the brand’s founders and designers. “We are grateful for Kay’s leadership over the past six years, which has laid a solid foundation as we embark on the brand’s next chapter of growth.”

Snyder has experience in the luxury and fashion sectors, particularly in the digital sector. She has held management positions at Shopbop and Yoox Net-a-Porter and is a founder of online platform The Outnet.

The new chapter at Proenza Schouler focuses on accelerating omnichannel growth and category strengthening.

“I have deep admiration for Jack and Lazaro, their creative vision and the extraordinary brand they have built,” said Snyder. “I am thrilled to partner with them in this next chapter of Proenza Schouler’s expansion.”