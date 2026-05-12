Psycho Bunny names new vice president of stores

Montreal-based premium fashion and lifestyle brand Psycho Bunny has appointed former Club Monaco executive Kevin Ramstack as vice president of stores to support the brand's continued expansion of its retail footprint.

Ramstack, who has more than 25 years of leadership experience across store operations, digital, and cross-functional business strategy, has joined Psycho Bunny to lead the Canadian brand’s store operations and elevate the in-store experience.

Most recently, he served as vice president of commercial at Club Monaco, where he led the business through a period of transformation, focusing on profitability, operational discipline, and long-term sustainability.

Prior to Club Monaco, Ramstack spent 20 years at Abercrombie and Fitch, rising through the ranks from district manager to senior director of operations. During his tenure there, he supported the rapid international expansion, ‘Store of the Future’ initiatives, and omnichannel programmes.

In his new role at Psycho Bunny, Ramstack will oversee all retail store operations, focusing on driving performance, strengthening field leadership, and elevating the customer experience across the brand’s growing retail footprint. Currently, the brand has nearly 150 stores worldwide.

Alen Brandman, owner and chairman of Psycho Bunny, said in a statement: "Kevin's depth of experience across both stores and digital, along with his ability to lead teams through periods of growth and change, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team.

"As we continue to expand our retail presence, his leadership will be critical in strengthening our field organisation and delivering a best-in-class in-store experience."

Ramstack added: "I'm excited to join Psycho Bunny during such a dynamic moment. The store environment is where our brand truly comes to life. I look forward to collaborating with the team to translate Psycho Bunny's fearless spirit into a high-energy, immersive experience for every customer who walks through our doors."