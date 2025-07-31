Puma appoints former Adidas manager Andreas Hubert as COO

The German sportswear company Puma SE is expanding its management board. On Thursday, the company announced the appointment of Andreas Hubert as chief operating officer (COO). The 49-year-old will assume the newly created position on September 1.

With Hubert's arrival, the group's management board will expand from four to five members. In his future role as COO, he will assume responsibility for "global sourcing, including sustainability and product development, as well as IT and logistics".

This will redistribute responsibilities within the management board. "Previously, the chief product officer was responsible for sourcing, the CFO for IT and the CEO for logistics," the company explained. The new arrangement will "better align responsibilities within the management team and the organisation".

Hubert's two decades at Adidas

Hubert joins from rival Adidas, where he spent 20 years and held various management positions. Most recently, he served as chief information officer until June of this year. He was "responsible for the company's technology strategy, systems, applications and IT services for more than four years," Puma stated.

Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld, who himself has a long history at Adidas, explained the personnel decision. "I am very pleased to welcome Andreas as the new chief operating officer at Puma," he said in a statement. "With his extensive experience in IT, sourcing and supply chain management, he brings the perfect combination of strategic understanding and operational expertise. His deep knowledge of our industry and his expertise will be instrumental in optimising Puma's global processes, driving digital transformation and strengthening the resilience of our supply chain as Puma embarks on its next phase of growth."