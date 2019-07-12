Puma appoints Gudrun Cämmerer as Senior PR Manager Europe

Gudrun Cämmerer has been announced as Puma’s new Senior Manager of Public Relations for Europe. She will be responsible for adapting global PR initiatives to regional needs and executing them in key European markets, according to a statement published by Puma on its website.

With more than 15 years of experience in managing international PR campaigns in the fashion, luxury and lifestyle segments, Cämmerer is joining Puma from Italian eyewear company Safilo Group, where she served as PR Manager for the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), as well as Global PR Manager for the Boss Eyewear brand. Previous experiences include senior roles at Coty, Swatch Group and Rolex.

She will be reporting to Puma’s Senior Head of Communication, Kerstin Neuber.

Photo: courtesy of Puma