Puma appoints new Vice President for team sport

Sportswear company Puma has appointed Dominique Gathier as its new vice president of team sport, effective May 15th. Gathier succeeds Matthias Bäumer, who became Puma's chief commercial officer earlier this year. Gathier will report directly to chief product officer Maria Valdes, as announced by Puma on Thursday.

The 45-year-old has been with Puma for 19 years. During this time, he has held various positions in marketing and product development. Most recently, Gathier was senior director of product line management for team sport footwear and equipment. In this position, he was responsible for football boot models such as Future, Ultra and King.

“With Dominique, an experienced executive will lead our business unit team sport, as he was instrumental in some of our most successful performance products,” said Valdes. “I am convinced that Dominique will continue to build on Puma's strong momentum in team sport and bring exciting new products to the market that will inspire athletes – whether professional or amateur – teams and fans around the world.”

As vice president of team sport, he heads the entire product team in the team sport division. He is responsible for ensuring the development and implementation of product strategies. He will work with Puma's partners, such as clubs and associations.

The team sport division manufactures shoes, textiles and accessories for football and other sports such as handball, rugby and cricket.