Puma appoints new vice president of global brand marketing

Puma has appointed Nadia Kokni to the role of vice president of global brand marketing.

Kokni took over the marketing management role effective January 1, the Herzogenaurach-based sporting goods company announced on Thursday. In this position, she will report directly to chief brand officer Maria Valdes.

In her new role, she will lead the global brand marketing strategy, the creative direction of brand marketing, as well as integrated marketing and communications. She succeeds Richard Teyssier, who has decided to leave Puma “to take on new challenges outside the company”.

“Nadia is a world-class marketing expert who has demonstrated her ability to build modern global brands through strategic clarity, creative excellence, and cultural relevance,” said Valdes. “Her appointment comes at an important time for Puma as we connect product development and storytelling even more closely.”

The new marketing chief brings extensive international experience in shaping and transforming leading global brands in the sports, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. She has held senior positions at fashion brands and retailers such as JD Sports; H&M; Adidas; and Tommy Hilfiger. Most recently, she worked for the Metzingen-based fashion group Hugo Boss as senior vice president of global marketing and communications.

Her appointment follows Puma's decision to merge the brand marketing, product, creative direction, innovation, and go-to-market areas into a single global organisation under the leadership of Valdes. In addition to Kokni, Levin Reyher is now also active in Puma's marketing team. He holds the role of senior director of marketing Europe.