Puma appoints Ronald Reijmers as vice president global retail

German sportswear provider Puma SE is restructuring its retail management structure.

On Thursday, the company announced the appointment of Ronald Reijmers as vice president global retail. The 55-year-old will "lead the development of the company's full-price and outlet stores worldwide" in this role, Puma announced. Reijmers will take up his new post on November 1 and will report directly to chief commercial officer (CCO) Matthias Bäumer.

This follows the sportswear company's decision to reorganise its direct-to-consumer business. This will be divided into the two independent areas of Global Retail and Global E-commerce, according to a statement. The company is therefore separating the management of its brick and mortar retail, which Reijmers will take over, from its online business, for which a new manager is still being sought.

Erik Janshen leaves company

Erik Janshen, who was appointed vice president direct-to-consumer in summer 2024 and managed both areas in this function, has "decided to leave Puma to pursue new professional challenges outside the company," the sportswear company explained.

According to his future employer, Reijmers has "almost three decades of experience in the sports industry" and has held "various management positions in retail strategy and management" during his career. He most recently worked for British sportswear provider Gymshark, having previously worked for Nike and Adidas.

CCO Bäumer explained the personnel decision. "Ronald is a very experienced manager with an impressive track record in the industry," he explained in a statement. "He has in-depth global expertise in retail at both a strategic and operational level. He will help us to further expand our growth momentum in this channel."