Puma establishes new wholesale management role

The Herzogenaurach-based sportswear company has appointed Bertrand Blanc to the newly created role of vice president global wholesale.

Blanc will take up his new position effective May 1, Puma announced on Wednesday. He will report directly to chief commercial officer (CCO) Matthias Baeumer and will be responsible for developing and implementing sales strategies. The move is intended to strengthen Puma's position with key wholesale customers.

“Our wholesale business is a crucial part of our business,” said Baeumer. “With a dedicated management level for this channel, we can create a global centre of excellence that supports our global markets.”

The new head of wholesale brings over 25 years of experience in international management positions. He has held senior roles in strategy; key account management; planning; and operations within the sports industry, including at sportswear providers such as Asics and Nike. Most recently, he was senior global commercial director of racquet sports at US sporting goods manufacturer Wilson Sporting Goods and supported international companies as a consultant.

“I am convinced that Bertrand is the right person to lead our teams and expand Puma's business with strategically important wholesalers, both globally and in our largest markets,” continued Baeumer.

Blanc is the second executive Puma has appointed this week. On Monday, the company named Laurent Fricker as vice president of the sportstyle business unit.