Puma hires e-commerce expert Dusan Hamlin

German sportswear provider Puma SE has announced a new head for its online business. On Wednesday, the company announced that Dusan Hamlin will take on the newly created position of vice president of e-commerce with immediate effect.

In this role, he will report directly to chief commercial officer (CCO) Matthias Bäumer and will “drive the global strategy and commercial direction of the digital and e-commerce business”. According to the company, the appointment is part of a reform of its retail organisation. At the end of last year, Puma announced it would split its direct-to-consumer business into the independent divisions of Global Retail and Global E-commerce.

Hamlin has previously worked for Adidas and Reebok

According to a statement, the new appointee has “more than 25 years of experience in the industry”. During his career, he has “driven the digital transformation and e-commerce business at both Reebok and Adidas”. In recent years, Hamlin has founded and managed several marketing and consulting firms.

CCO Bäumer praised the new executive. “With Dusan, we have found a proven expert in digital transformation who will take Puma's e-commerce business to the next level,” he explained in a statement. “Our digital channels have become increasingly important to us in recent years. For this reason, it was very important to establish a dedicated leadership team for e-commerce to further develop our strategy and improve our customers' experience on our website, in the app and on online marketplaces.”