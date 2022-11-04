Puma names Arne Freundt as new CEO

German sportswear retailer Puma has named Arne Freundt as its new CEO.

The 42-year-old will begin a four-year contract and will succeed Bjørn Gulden on January 1, 2023.

Freundt joined the company in 2011 as global director of strategy, before working his way up the ranks to be appointed as group chief commercial officer in June 2021.

New chief executive at Puma

“I feel privileged to be given this opportunity by the supervisory board to lead this great company with its fantastic people and take Puma to the next level,” Freundt said in a statement.

“[Gulden] has been an inspiring leader and I am very thankful for the joint journey,” he said.

Outgoing CEO Gulden, who has been at the helm of the business since 2013, has decided not to extend his contract which expires at the end of the year, Puma said in a release.

Gulden said: “I have had nine great years with the Puma family, and I am very proud of what we have achieved together.”

He said now “was the right time” for someone to succeed him.

Héloïse Temple-Boyer, chair of Puma’s supervisory board, thanked Gulden for his “excellent contributions” at the brand, and welcomed Freundt, who she described as “the ideal choice to continue Puma’s very successful path and to further accelerate the company’s momentum”.