Puma names Indrajeet Sen as SVP group sourcing

Indrajeet Sen, 38 has joined Puma as senior vice president group sourcing, taking over the operational responsibilities of the chief sourcing officer role.

The company said in a release that the current chief sourcing officer Anne-Laure Descours has decided not to extend her board contract after serving the business for 12 years. She will support the company as an external advisor in the field of sustainability.

“Indy has been instrumental to our success in footwear. Indy’s forward-thinking approach, people-first mindset, and relentless dedication to continuously challenging the status quo make him the ideal leader to spearhead our next phase of growth,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma commenting on Sen’s appointment.

“I would like to thank Anne-Laure for her outstanding contributions she has made to PUMA’s business over the past years, especially when it comes to successfully establishing and executing Puma’s sustainability strategy, which earned the company international recognition and awards in this space,” Freundt added.

In his new position, Sen, the company added, will oversee the global sourcing and development of footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as operations and sustainability, reporting to chief product officer Maria Valdes. He will be based in Xiamen, China.

Sen has been with Puma since 2016, most recently working as vice president of sourcing and development footwear. Before joining Puma, he worked as global quality manager for German footwear retailer Deichmann.

With Anne-Laure’s departure at the end of 2024, the number of members of the management board will be reduced from four to three. The board will consist of Arne Freundt, CEO, Hubert Hinterseher, chief financial officer and Maria Valdes, chief product officer.