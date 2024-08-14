Puma names Johan Kuhlo as managing director of GCC

Sports company Puma has appointed Johan Kuhlo as the managing director of GCC.

Puma also announced that Taner Seyis, 47, who was previously in charge of the Middle East, including the GCC countries, will now lead the newly founded area Turkey & Levant. This area includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. Seyis, who has worked for Puma for nine years, will continue to report to Freundt.

“Given our strong growth trajectory and growth ambition in the Middle East, we decided to realign the territories and management responsibilities to ensure we have sufficient focus and resources to realise the potential in each market and provide the best service to our retail partners,” said Freundt.

The company said in a statement that starting September 1, Kuhlo, 43, will oversee the major markets UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. He will report directly to Puma CEO Arne Freundt.

Kuhlo, who has been with Puma since 2015, has held various positions in the company including head of corporate strategy and investor relations. Most recently, the company added, he worked as managing director EEMEA distribution, where he oversaw more than 40 Markets in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Johan has shown an impressive track record, rapidly growing our business in EEMEA distribution while strengthening our brand, operations and strategy. Taner has built up our credibility in the Middle East with successful new partnerships and established a strong foundation, so I’m confident we have the right people in place to elevate our brand in these important regions” Freundt added

Additionally, Puma said, Peter Dangl, 37, will become director EEMEA distribution and succeed Kuhlo. Dangl has been with the company for 15 years and previously worked as head of product line management Sportstyle Apparel before becoming director sales EEMEA distribution.