Puma names new president of North American business

Sportswear giant Puma has announced the appointment of Tara McRae as the new president of the brand’s North American business. McRae, who will step into the position immediately, most recently led the brand’s marketing and brand strategy in the region, deemed to be a “strategically important market” by Puma.

She had returned to Puma back in 2024 to take up the role of senior vice president brand and strategy, after initially departing from the company in 2016 after a 10 year stint. During her time away from Puma, McRae served as global chief marketing officer and digital officer at Clarks and had also been the first chief marketing officer at Tom Brady’s health brand, TB12.

McRae succeeds Bob Philion who is leaving the business after 20 years, eight of which were in the position of president of Puma North America. Puma’s chief commercial officer, Matthias Bäumer, thanked Philion in a statement, noting that he served in the role during a time when the company had “put Puma back on the map in North America”.

In regards to McRae’s appointment, Bäumer said: "With Tara, we have appointed a leader with a great understanding of our consumers, our industry and the North American market. I strongly believe she has the experience and the strategic mindset to help us succeed in this crucial market.”