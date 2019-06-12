PVH Corp announces new CEO for Calvin Klein

Cheryl Abel-Hodges has been announced by PVH Corp. as the new Chief Executive Officer of its brand Calvin Klein, succeeding Steve Shiffman who is leaving the company to pursue other interests. Abel-Hodges is being promoted from the role of Group President, Calvin Klein North America and The Underwear Group.

“I have great confidence that Cheryl is the right person to lead the CALVIN KLEIN brand. Her strong management abilities, together with her consistent track record for operational excellence, will provide strong direction for the Calvin Klein team,” said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and CEO of PVH Corp, in a statement.

Abel-Hodges joined PVH Corp in 2006, having held several senior roles including President of Wholesale Sportswear for Izod, and President of Global Calvin Klein Underwear. Prior to working at PVH, she served as Vice President of Sales and Planning at Ralph Lauren and Vice President, General Manager at Liz Claiborne, according to her Linkedin page.

In her new role, Abel-Hodges will report to Stefan Larsson, who’s recently been announced as the new President of PVH Corp.

Picture: courtesy of PVH Corp