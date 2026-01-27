PVH names Gemma Hart chief communications officer

US fashion group PVH Corp (PVH), the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, has announced the appointment of Gemma Hart as chief communications officer, effective February 9, 2026. Hart succeeds Amber McCann, who is departing the organisation to pursue other opportunities.

In her new role, Hart will oversee all global internal and external communications strategies. She will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and report directly to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH.

Strategic leadership and global experience

Hart joins the company with more than two decades of experience in communications and public affairs. For the past 10 years, she has held leadership positions within consumer-facing industries, most recently serving as senior vice president and head of corporate affairs at Danone North America.

Prior to her tenure at Danone, Hart spent 13 years at the Brunswick Group. As a partner at the firm, she provided counsel on high-impact strategic communications for a diverse range of global clients.

“Gemma is a strategic leader with a proven ability to connect communications directly to business priorities,” said Larsson. He added that her global perspective will be essential as the group continues its efforts to establish Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger as leading lifestyle brands.

Hart described the move as an opportunity to work with two of the most iconic brands in the industry during a transformative period for the group. She expressed her intent to leverage impactful communications to support the growth ambitions of PVH.