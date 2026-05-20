PVH names new executive leadership appointments

US fashion group PVH Corporation (PVH) has announced three new appointments to its executive leadership team, including two internal promotions, to accelerate the execution of its multi-year strategic growth plan.

Adelyn Cheong has been promoted to chief executive officer of PVH Americas. In this role, Cheong will oversee the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands in the Americas region. She succeeds Donald Kohler, who has moved to Gap Inc as global brand president and CEO of Banana Republic.

Cheong joined PVH in 2018 to lead Tommy Hilfiger in the Asia-Pacific region and was subsequently appointed president of PVH China in 2021, where she oversaw digital transformation and e-commerce growth. Following her relocation to the US role, Ying Wu will be appointed president of PVH China, alongside her current position as executive vice president and chief financial officer of PVH Asia-Pacific. Cheong will assume her new responsibilities in late summer.

Expansion of global licensing and brand strategy roles

Joel Samaha will join the company on July 6 in the newly created role of president of global licensing, partnerships and expansion. Samaha joins from the US management firm Boston Consulting Group, where he served as a partner in the global consumer and fashion practice.

In this new position, Samaha will assume the global licensing responsibilities previously held by Kohler. He will lead the strategy and execution of non-owned business partnerships, overseeing category and market licenses, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, and global real estate expansion.

Jonathan Bottomley, who currently serves as global chief marketing officer (CMO) for Calvin Klein, will expand his responsibilities immediately to also become executive vice president of group consumer and brand strategy for PVH. Bottomley will focus on scaling global consumer capabilities, data, and insights across both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger to strengthen engagement with next-generation consumers.

Focus on strategic execution

All three executives will report directly to Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH. Bottomley will also maintain his Calvin Klein reporting line to David Savman, global brand president of Calvin Klein.

“We are thrilled to add these experienced and talented leaders to our executive leadership team, as we drive next-level execution of our PVH+ Plan and unlock the full potential of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger,” Larsson said in a statement.

Larsson added that the internal promotions of Cheong and Bottomley would increase their impact on the growth strategy, while the addition of Samaha would further strengthen the expansion of the non-owned businesses.