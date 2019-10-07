Qasimi names successor to late designer

London-based menswear label, Qasimi, which showcased during London Fashion Week Men’s in June, has confirmed that Hoor Al Qasimi, twin sister of the brand’s founder Khalid Al Qasimi who passed away in July, will take over the fashion label.

In a statement, the brand said that Hoor Al Qasimi would take on all “creative and business” responsibilities, while the design team will continue to be led by Adam Rice, head of design.

“While bringing her artistic sensibility to Qasimi, Hoor will seek to maintain Khalid’s aesthetic, which was centred around the idea of an urban nomad and built upon the pillars of architecture, colour, military details and social-political messaging. She will strive to stay true to this messaging,” added the menswear label.

“Above all, Hoor will endeavour to preserve – and further – Khalid’s legacy and make sure that his memory is kept alive.”

Hoor will present the brand’s autumn/winter 2020 during London Fashion Week Men’s in January 2020, as Khalid’s last show, before presenting her own inaugural collection, spring/summer 2021 in June 2020.

Khalid Al Qasimi was the son of the ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, he launched his label Qasimi Homme in 2008, after graduating from Central Saint Martins. He passed away “unexpectedly” at the age of just 39 in July.

Hoor was also educated in London, training at the Slade School of Fine Art, and is a practising artist and curator, as well as the president and founding director of Sharjah Art Foundation and Sharjah Biennial and sits on the board of many museums including MoMA PS1 in New York.