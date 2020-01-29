Rachel Izzard to join N Brown as CFO

N Brown Group Plc has said that Rachel Izzard will be joining the company as group Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Craig Lovelace who is leaving to take up a new position. Lovelace, the company added, will work with Steve Johnson, group Chief Executive Officer, and the board to ensure an orderly handover to Rachel.

Commenting on Izzard’s appointment as CFO, Steve Johnson, Group Chief Executive Officer of N Brown, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Rachel to N Brown. She brings considerable financial expertise and experience and will be a key addition to the executive management team.”

Izzard joins from Aer Lingus, where she has been chief financial officer since 2015. She started her career at Mobil Oil and British Airways, moving on to a range of senior financial roles. With the forming of International Airlines Group (IAG), she became CFO of IAG Cargo, joining together the cargo businesses of BA and Iberia. In 2015, Izzard moved to become CFO of Aer Lingus, successfully integrating Aer Lingus into IAG.

