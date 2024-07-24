Radar appoints new chief technology officer

Radar, the AI-powered technology platform that combines RFID and “computer vision technology” to track and locate in-store inventory, has appointed Zach Little as its new chief technology officer.

Little, an Apple and Microsoft veteran with over two decades of experience will oversee all Radar product development initiatives. He will report directly to chief executive Spencer Hewett.

Former chief technology officer Paul Petrus will continue to be a senior advisor to the company as one of Radar’s largest stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Hewett said in a statement: “Zach is a respected leader who combines technology expertise and the ability to get large hardware and software engineering teams to move in unison to accomplish business goals with lightning speed.

“His unique skill set and strategic mindset make him an ideal fit for Radar.”

In addition, Radar also appointed Morgan Levine, a former vice president of legal and compliance at Farfetch, as general counsel, reporting to Eric Mogil, chief growth officer.

Mogil added: “Morgan’s deep experience and expertise in both retail and technology organizations make her an excellent partner to our executive team and board as we continue to scale Radar into a global market leader in retail technology.”