Radley London confirms new design director

British handbag and accessories brand Radley London has confirmed the appointment of Fernando Soriano Iglesias as its new design director.

Soriano Iglesias, who started at Radley in August 2024, has been tasked with presenting a “refined vision for the brand,” and will present his first collection for autumn/winter 2025 in August this year.

The collection, expected to appeal to a younger and more diverse customer base, will feature a wide range of silhouettes, from exaggerated shapes that play with proportion to covetable micro bags.

Soriano Iglesias has previously served as head of accessories design at Carolina Herra, senior accessories designer at Calvin Klein, and junior accessories designer at Loewe.

Radley London, recognisable for its distinctive Scottie dog mascot, was born in London’s famous Camden Lock Market in 1998.