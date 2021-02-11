Raeburn appoints Johnny Ridley as head of online marketing

Raeburn has named Johnny Ridley as the brand’s new head of online marketing.

Ridley will now be responsible for all online product trading through e-commerce, mobile, and marketplace operations as the brand looks to scale the business digitally in 2021.

Ridley is no stranger to establishing a brand’s online presence and wholesale business. He was the head of global sales and marketing at outerwear brand Ma.Strum for seven years.

“I have admired the work of team Raeburn for many years, particularly taken by their innovative, responsible approach to design and production. I feel the brand is leading the way on so many fronts, with a wealth of stories to tell. I am looking forward to helping tell those stories in ways that complement and further their excellent work to date,” said Ridley in a statement.

Since 2009, Raeburn has been a sustainable brand built on reworking surplus textiles, fabrics, and garments to create unique and functional pieces for men and women.

Photo credit: via RaeburnDesign.co.uk