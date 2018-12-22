Raf Simons exits Calvin Klein, effective immediately

Raf Simons’ time at Calvin Klein has come to an end. Less than two years after the Belgian designer was appointed to the role of creative director at the American brand, he is making his departure.

Despite the fact that there are still eight months left on Simons’ contract, he is out effective immediately. The Calvin Klein brand will not show a collection for the upcoming season this February.

"Both parties have amicably decided to part ways after Calvin Klein Inc. decided on a new brand direction which differs from Simons’s creative vision," the company said in a statement.

PVH was not impressed by Simons’ results

There has been a question of Simons’ fit with the brand since it’s parent company PVH missed sales last quarter. The company’s chief executive Manny Chirico had pointed a finger of blame at Simons, citing the designers misses with his most recent ready-to-wear and denim collections.

Simons was appointed to his creative director role with Calvin Klein in 2016, following his departure from Dior. Calvin Klein offered him a multi-million dollar salary in the hopes that he could improve sales in the brand’s ready-to-wear line.

Photo :Raf Simons, courtesy of CFDA