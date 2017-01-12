Ralph Lauren appointments new Global Comms senior VP

In a new key appointment at Ralph Lauren, the American luxury brand has appointed Katie Ioanilli as corporate senior vice president, global corporate communications

Ioanilli will report directly to the company's president and chief executive officer, Stefan Larsson. Ioanilli's remit will include overseeing all global corporate and internal communications, and divisions including communications events; wellness, philanthropy and recognition; public policy; affairs, and CSR and RL Today, the company’s employee platform.

“We continue to strengthen our leadership team as part of our Way Forward Plan, and Katie arrives at a very important time as we progress in our transformation,” Larsson told WWD. “Katie’s results-driven approach and experience working with some of the world’s best-known brands will help us to achieve our business and communications goals.”

According to Ioanilli's LinkedIn page, she was most recently a London-based partner of the Brunswick Group LLP where she advised blue chip companies and start-ups in the retail, luxury, consumer goods and tech sectors on critical reputation matters - from IPOs to M&A, shareholder activism, crises and corporate positioning.

Photo credit:Katie Foley Ioanilli, source: LinkedIn