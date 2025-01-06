Ralph Lauren becomes first designer to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

US fashion designer Ralph Lauren has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at a ceremony held in Washington DC on January 4. He is the first fashion designer to ever receive what is considered US’ highest civilian honour.

The award recognises Lauren’s “extraordinary contributions as a visionary fashion designer, trailblazing entrepreneur, innovative business leader, and dedicated philanthropist”, a press release from the brand noted. The medal is given to recipients that have made exemplary contributions to the “prosperity, values or security of the US”.

Throughout his collections, Lauren has long been known for his depictions of American culture, which he is also considered to have influenced over the six decade lifespan of his eponymous brand. In a statement from the White House, the designer was said to have “redefined the fashion industry with a lifestyle brand that embodies timeless elegance and American tradition”.

He was also credited with influencing culture, business and philanthropy, and making contributions to the “fight against cancer”. In regards to the latter, Lauren has sought to “reduce disparities in cancer care” as a personal mission.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom adds to Lauren’s expansive list of prestigious honours and awards, including the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal; France’s Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur; and the UK’s Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order, for which he was also the first American designer to receive the distinction.