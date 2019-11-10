Ralph Lauren receives highest French order of merit

American designer Ralph Lauren on Friday was decorated by French president Emmanuel Macron as an Officer of the Legion of Honor.

The 80 year-old designer was awarded the prestigious prize, which is the highest French decoration and one of the most famous in the world. For two centuries, it has been presented on behalf of the Head of State to reward the most deserving citizens in all fields of activity, including fashion and design.

Born Ralph Lifschitz and the son of Russian immigrants, Lauren is the founder of his eponymous namesake brand, a global icon of American ready-to-wear.

On post on Ralph Lauren’s official Instagram page said “for more than five decades, Ralph Lauren’s work has celebrated a deep connection to French heritage, from the restoration of a 17th-century Hôtel Particulier on Boulevard Saint-Germain to the first European exhibition of Mr. Lauren’s renowned car collection held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. In 2010, Mr. Lauren was awarded the prestigious Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.”

Photo courtesy of Ralph Lauren