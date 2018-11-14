Ralph Lauren to become first American designer to be knighted by the Queen

US fashion mogul Ralph Lauren is set to become the first American designer to receive a knighthood from the Queen in a ceremony next year. The 79-year-old designer will be made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) and will become one of only a select few Americans to have received the honour.

Commenting on the announcement in a press release, Antony Phillipson, British Consul General to New York, said: “In his storied career in fashion, business, and philanthropy, Mr. Lauren has played a key role in forging transatlantic cultural and economic connections.

“As creator and visionary of the Ralph Lauren brand worldwide, Mr. Lauren has been a vanguard for the global fashion industry and American style for nearly half a century,” Phillipson continued.

“In addition, monumental philanthropic efforts, especially in the realm of public health, cancer research and treatment in both the US and the UK, have led to benefits felt by citizens around the world,” Phillipson added.

Other big American names to join the illustrious list of non-Brits with UK knighthoods include former President Dwight D Eisenhower, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, and Bill and Melinda Gates.