Raul Martinez named creative director of Victoria's Secret

Raul Martinez, the head creative director of Condé Nast, has been tapped to join Victoria’s Secret as the brand’s head creative director. Martinez will begin his new role this coming January.

Martinez was known as one of the right hands to Vogue’s longtime editor-in-chief and Condé Nast’s artistic director Anna Wintour. He worked with her on her first issue for Vogue in 1988, but left in 1995 to go out on his own with a creative and branding agency. In 2009, he joined Vogue again as a consultant. In 2015, Condé Nast named him their head creative director.

In his new role at Victoria’s Secret, Martinez will have the monumental task of turning around the struggling lingerie retailer. Victoria’s Secret has seen years of sales slumps and has been plagued by issues including controversy with the #MeToo movement and era, the departure of controversial former L Brands CEO Les Wexner, and transphobic comments from their former chief marketing officer Ed Razek. Victoria’s Secret has also lost ground to other lingerie brands, including Rihanna’s popular Savage x Fenty.

photo: via Victoria’s Secret Facebook page