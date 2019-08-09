Rebecca Taylor to leave eponymous label

Rebecca Taylor is leaving her namesake brand. According to an announcement from the designer’s eponymous label, Taylor and her company, Rebecca Taylor Inc., “mutually decided to part ways after much consideration.” Taylor’s choice to depart comes after she spent the past year living abroad in Paris and working remotely with her team.

“After much soul searching, I have decided I will not be resuming my position as creative director or Rebecca Taylor,” she said in a statement.

With her departure, Taylor plans to pursue new creative endeavors outside of the fashion label.

“I have tremendous pride in the company I have built, and I have loved every minute of my professional and creative journey helping women feel fantastic,” she shared. “My travels this year have convinced me though, that it is time to expand my reach and explore new creative projects that will push my potential as designer in new ways.”

Rebecca Taylor first gained recognition for its feminine and Parisian-inspired designs, which led to a nomination for the CFDA’s Perry Ellis Designer Aware in 2000. The fashion label will continue to drive the brand forward, maintaining the spirit of its founder.

