Redical hires leasing directors for Victoria Leeds and Liberty Romford

Redical, the real estate owner and operator launched by Mikko Syrjanen and Petteri Barman, has made two key appointments to its senior leadership team.

Syrjanen and Barman are also co-founders of Aalto Invest and former co-heads of real assets and members of global executive committee at Man Group. Redical, which owns and operates Victoria Leeds, The Liberty Romford, and Clayton Square in Liverpool, has hired Rachel Bradburn as leasing director responsible for Victoria Leeds, and Oliver Lloyd as leasing director for The Liberty Romford.

Commenting on the new hires, Mikko Syrjanen said: “We want to enhance the places we own to create dynamic and meaningful spaces for the people that use them, and to position brands at the heart of each destination. To do that, however, requires an exceptional team, and so we are delighted to welcome Rachel, Oliver, Javeria and Dan to Redical.”

Bradburn, formerly retail leasing manager at Hammerson where she introduced a number of new brands to the portfolio, including Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren and The Ivy, will spearhead Victoria Leeds’ leasing strategy. The company said in a statement that her primary role will be driving the destination forward as it builds on its position as the premium prime pitch in Leeds.

Oliver Lloyd, the company added, joins from Battersea Power Station, where he was senior leasing manager through the development and opening year. At Redical, Lloyd is expected to deploy his experience in leasing one of London’s highest profile new mixed-use communities to evolve and elevate The Liberty Romford, expanding its tenant line-up and mix of uses.

In addition, the company further said, Javeria Hussain and Daniel Tucker have joined as asset managers and bring to Redical extensive experience in asset management and leasing, with previous roles at Redevco and Rivington Hark respectively. Both will work with Bradburn and Lloyd to implement strategic asset management plans.

Established in 2020, Redical is an owner and operator of shopping centres and urban mixed-use estates in the UK. Redical acquired The Liberty Romford and Victoria Leeds in 2022 and Clayton Square in 2021.