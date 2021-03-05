Reebok taps New Balance vet Portia Blunt as vice president of apparel

Reebok has named Portia Blunt as its new vice president of apparel.

In her new position, Blunt will lead the global apparel team and “drive product excellence” across all apparel product categories. She will report to Reebok’s senior vice president of global product, Todd Krinsky.

Blunt is no stranger to the sportswear industry. She joins from US brand New Balance where she spent 13 years, most recently as director of apparel operations, which saw her lead the functional areas of innovation, material design and global integrated operations.

During her tenure at New Balance, she also served as a member of the diversity council, where she was played a key role in developing the brand’s current diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

In November, Footwear News named Blunt one of the “Trailblazing Black Leaders in Footwear and Fashion”.

“Portia is a tremendous addition to our team and will be instrumental in helping shape and grow our apparel business moving forward,” said Reebok president Matt O’Toole in a release. “We’re on a mission to be the top athletic lifestyle brand in the world, and having best-in-class apparel, infused with Reebok’s unique DNA, will be critical to help us get there. Portia is the right leader to help shape the future of Reebok apparel.”

Blunt commented: “I couldn't be more excited to join this iconic brand and be a part of the Reebok family. Reebok has such a rich history and heritage in both the athletic and fashion spaces. And apparel offers such a great canvas to express this fusion of culture and sport to cultivate the unique style and attitude of the brand.”

Blunt joins Reebok at a significant time of change. In February, owner Adidas announced it had begun a formal process aimed at divesting the brand.

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said at the time: “The long-term growth opportunities in our industry are highly attractive, particularly for iconic sports brands. After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that Reebok and Adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently of each other.”