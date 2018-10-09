Reinhard Hölscher appointed head of design for Olymp Casual

Starting October 1, 2018, the Olymp Bezner KG has appointed Reinhard Hölscher as Head of Design for the casual and smart-business segment.

“A fashion company operating internationally must constantly move with the times and recognise particular currents and trends early enough. In recent years, men’s fashion especially has developed strongly in the direction of leisure, casualness and convenience. Uniformity through shirts and suits has made way for an increasingly casual clothing philosophy. This frequently applies to business wardrobes in everyday working life as well. As a result, we have hired in Reinhard Hölscher a new creative expert to further strengthen our market position in this range area”, said Olymp CEO Mark Bezner in a statement.

The company said, Hölscher has worked with a number of South African fashion companies after studying fashion design at the London International School of Arts in Johannesburg. He then moved to Munich (Bavaria) in mid-2007. Initially, he worked in Germany as a freelance designer for bespoke products for private clients and then joined the Escada Textilvertrieb GmbH in Munich as a designer for the main line from 2010 until August 2012. He later worked with Gerry Weber International AG in Halle as a senior designer for the Samoon, where he was appointed head of design in 2017.

Going forward, the company added, Hölscher will take on and supervise the entire casual and smart-business segment of shirts and knitwear at Olymp. He will report to the current creative director Georg H. Füth, before new creative director Lasse Holger Mitterhusen steps in to replace Füth as in-charge of the whole Olymp design department in 2020. The company further said that independently-run design department for the premium product Olymp Signature shall continue to remain under Michaela Mutka-Wasling, Head of Olymp Signature and will be unaffected by these developments.

Picture credit:Reinhard Hölscher via Olymp