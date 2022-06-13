Reiss appoints Ben Hurren as head of buying for brands

British brand Reiss has named Ben Hurren as head of buying for brands to helm its new featured-brands department, as it looks to expand its wardrobe offering with added curated edits from premium brands.

In a statement, Reiss said that Hurren, a buying manager with over 15 years of experience with luxury retail specialists such as Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, and Flannels, will be responsible for identifying and bringing onboard “like-minded brands and category specialists” to complement the Reiss look.

The goal is to give the Reiss customer a “complete wardrobe” beyond the Reiss brand, featuring ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, as well as lifestyle items that are “strictly curated to reflect Reiss’ distinctive aesthetic”.

Reiss recently began expanding its offering with activewear, leisurewear, and casual staples. It has dropped collaborations with Castore and Ché, and edits from LA-based denim specialists Paige and Manchester-based outfitters Private White V.C. in-store and on Reiss.com.

Sally-Anne Newson, chief customer officer at Reiss, said: “Our customer trusts the Reiss look and our ability to curate edits. We’ll be adding these from premium brands to take their style further.”