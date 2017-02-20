Reiss names Christos Angelides as Chief Executive Officer

Fashion and accessories brand Reiss has appointed Christos Angelides as Chief Executive Officer. The company said, Angelides’s appointment is a part of the company's planned succession process. In addition, the company also said that Andy Lawrence has joined the company as Head of International.

"I am delighted that Christos has agreed to lead Reiss going forward and look forward to working closely with him in order to ensure an orderly succession. He brings significant retail experience which will be invaluable as Reiss grows into a truly global fashion brand," said David Reiss, Founder and Chairman of Reiss in a statement.

Angelides brings over 30 years multi-channel retail experience to Reiss including 28 years at Next where he served for 14 years on the main board as group product director. Most recently he served as president of Abercrombie and Fitch based in the US.

Commenting on his new role at Reiss, Angelides said in the company announcement, "I have long admired the strength of the Reiss brand and its emphasis on timeless luxury at an affordable price. I look forward to building on the strong foundations that David has built and expanding the business further in both the UK and internationally together with the support of Warburg Pincus."

Lawrence joins Reiss from Ralph Lauren where he held a series of senior roles in Asia Pacific including head of Korea and Taiwan and senior director of business development for the region.

The two appointments follow strong trading in the six week period to January 7, 2017. The company founded by David Reiss in 1971, operates from over 189 locations in 17 countries and also has an e-commerce presence. In the year to January 2016, the company generated sales of 146 million pounds (181 million dollars) and EBITDA of 24.4 million pounds (30.4 million dollars).

Picture:Reiss