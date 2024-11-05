Reitmans Canada appoints Caroline Goulian as CFO

Reitmans (Canada) Limited (RCL) has announced the appointment of Caroline Goulian as chief financial officer, effective November 4, 2024.

The company also announced that Richard Wait, executive vice president and current chief financial officer, will be retiring next April after a 40-year career with RCL.

"I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Caroline Goulian to chief financial officer. She is already a proven member of our leadership team who has a solid track record of executive leadership, growth generation, and strategic financial performance," said Andrea Limbardi, president and CEO of RCL.

Goulian, the company said in a release, has more than 20 years of senior financial management experience across large and complex organisations in retail, engineering, financial services, loyalty and transportation industries.

She has been serving RCL since January 2020 as senior vice president, financial performance and analysis, and previously was with RCL from 2017 to 2018. She has also held key financial positions with SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (now AtkinsRealis), and Aimia Canada.

"Richard Wait has been an exceptional chief financial officer and trusted colleague to countless individuals during his tenure at RCL. Richard has been instrumental in leading the company through pivotal periods of transformation, contributing his unwavering commitment, strategic insight, and passion," added Limbardi commenting on Wait’s retirement from the company.