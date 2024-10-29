Remain’s creative director steps down after one year

Martin Asbjørn, the creative director of Danish fashion brand Remain Birger Christensen, has announced his decision to exit the company just over one year into his role.

Asbjørn revealed his plans on LinkedIn, where he said he had made the “difficult decision to part ways due to differing perspectives on the brand’s future design direction”.

His statement continued: “I truly appreciate the experiences we’ve had together and am excited for what lies ahead. If you’d like to connect, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Asbjørn joined Remain in June 2023 after previously operating his own namesake brand which he had founded in Copenhagen in January 2015.

His appointment to the helm position of the Copenhagen Fashion Week-regular was in part due to his experience in the realm of tailoring and his understanding of a “modern woman’s wardrobe needs”, the brand had previously stated.

Since joining Remain, he had worked alongside founder Denise Christensen on the brand’s collections, and later began presenting solo collections from the AW24 season.

With this line, Asbjørn took a “directional shift” for the brand, bringing together what he described to be “classic and timeless dressing” with the perspective of “today’s empowered woman”.

He said upon the collection’s reveal: “I strive to balance emotions of empowerment, vulnerability, intelligence and beauty. Womanhood in its entirety, my true source of creativity.”