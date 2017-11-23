Rémi Paringaux named Brand Creative Director at Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica has appointed art director Rémi Paringaux as the new Brand Creative Director, says a Fashion Network report.

Paringaux, the report said, who is the founder and creative director of London-based digital agency Meri Media, brings vast experience of digital media to the Lululemon stable. He has also worked on developing online editorial content, web campaigns and mobile applications for brands such as Gucci, Stella McCartney and Comme des Garçons, and the publication houses, report adds.

The development comes after the company recently announced the departure of executive vice president and creative director Lee Holman.

During its second quarter trading update, the company said, for the full fiscal 2017, net revenue is expected to be in the range of 2.545 billion dollars to 2.595 billion dollars based on a total comparable sales increase in the low-single digits on a constant dollar basis.

Picture:Lululemon website