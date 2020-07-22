Rent the Runway appoints Ellen Shultz as chief people officer

Rent the Runway is transforming its leadership team with the appointments of Ellen Shultz as chief people officer. She will join the company on September 8.

Shultz joins Rent the Runway with over 20 years of experience in developing people strategies and building diverse and inclusive organizations. She previously served as The New York Times’ most senior HR leader. In her new role with Rent the Runway, she will help accelerate the company's transformation of consumer behavior change.

“Ellen has a unique ability to create an inclusive, dynamic and people-centered culture across teams and has a proven track record developing strategies that deliver solutions to drive organizational excellence,” Jennifer Hyman, Rent the Runway's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have Ellen join our leadership team and look forward to leveraging her tremendous expertise as we continue our commitment to developing and fostering talent.”

Shultz added, “Rent the Runway’s mission of democratizing fashion and their commitment to building a diverse and progressive community was a natural draw. I’m excited to be joining the Rent the Runway team to lead the company’s people strategy during this next phase of growth."