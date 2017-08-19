Repetto appoint new CEO to grow U.S. market

Repetto has just appointed a new chief executive officer. Taking over the Americas territory, the French apparel company just named Gilles Assor for the new role.

Assor's experience ranges from a role as Vice President for the Americas at Robert Clergerie to working for elite brands such as Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Maison Margiela. For Repetto, Assor will be helping grow the brand's U.S. market. As the leather goods and footwear company has a stronger European and Asian market, Assor's role will be to extend the label's current reach in the Americas. "We already are very successful and known worldwide," Assor told WWD. "The U.S. is one of the last continents where we have to work on that."

Currently, Repetto has one location already in SoHo. As far as future stores, Assor told the publication that retail expansion plans are in the future, including a Los Angeles location that will open first. It seems that the label's best bet for market expansion will be to focus on core markets in the U.S. including the West Coast and East Coast regions. With a flagship already in SoHo, aiming for a bi-costal plan is one way Repetto can expand on a nation-wide level.